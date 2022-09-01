Seven die in Ekiti auto crash

At least seven persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Iluomoba – Aisegba highway in Ekiti State on Wednesday evening.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Olusola Joseph, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said a commercial bus and a Toyota car were involved in the accident.

He said: “The number of passengers in the two vehicles was 17. Seven passengers lost their lives and the victims had been deposited in the morgue.

“The other passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries are receiving treatment in hospital.”

