Metro
Police kills two suspected kidnappers, rescues victims in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in Toro local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi.
He said the operatives also arrested 22 suspected thugs, recovered arms and narcotic substances in various raids across the state last month.
The spokesman said: “The kidnappers on August 26, blocked Tulu-Rishi road in Toro LGA, abducted Alhaji Alhassan Gambo of Anguwan Bawa in Kaduna State and shot one Alhaji Mujitafa Usman of Funtua LGA in Katsina State.
“On August 28, following credible intelligence to Tulu Divisional Police headquarters on activities of suspected kidnappers, a combined team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Tulu Division and the members of vigilante, combed their enclave.
READ ALSO: Police kills two, arrests seven suspected kidnappers in Bauchi
“The following day, the suspected kidnappers waylaid the operatives at Doka Auwalu Mountain in Tama Ward of Toro LGA and engaged them in a gun duel.
“Following a hot exchange of firepower, the operatives neutralized two of the suspects while others scampered with gunshot wounds into the nearby forest.
“Unfortunately, a member of the vigilante paid the supreme price while the operatives successfully rescued the victims unhurt and reunited them with their families after medical examination.”
