Shariah Council calls on Nigerian govt to address hunger, insecurity

Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), a leading Islamic body, on Tuesday, issued a strong message to the federal government (FG) urging them to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians. The council, representing Muslim leaders across the country, highlighted the issues of hunger and insecurity as pressing concerns demanding immediate action.

The council spoke as Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar, Special Adviser to.the Vice President, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, and other prominent Muslims in Nigeria converged on Kaduna to deliberate on the state of the nation.

President of the council, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiytullah, said, “Nigerians should not be hungry and insecure,” declared the council, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

“We should in unison, keep appealing to our governments to take concrete steps to address the issue of corruption, leakages and wasteful spending.

‘’Corruption is like a cancer, which destroys everything noble and undermines the principles of good governance.”

“Here, it is perfectly justified to ask our leaders, why should the ordinary Nigerian be made to bear the brunt of insecurity, with trillions being spent on the security agencies without positive result or accountability?

“Why should the ordinary Nigerian suffer difficulties from power failure and its skyrocketing cost, with over $20billion wasted on power without positive results or accountability?

“There is no doubt that we cannot reasonably expect solutions to issues bedeviling our lives until our leaders summon the political will to address the issue of corruption, whenever, wherever and whoever is involved.

“We urge the federal government to re-examine the neo-liberal economic template guiding our policies and perish the thought of plans to totally abolish all subsidies and commercialize strategic public agencies, without any semblance of social safety net to mitigate the attendant, horrendous consequences on the population.”

The statement comes amidst a backdrop of rising food prices and ongoing security challenges in several regions. The SCSN, which convened in Kaduna for a national discourse, did not mince words. “Nigerians should not be hungry and insecure,” declared the council, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

However, the council’s approach transcended mere criticism. Their statement also emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions. They urged Nigerians to “preach against resorting to violent protests” and instead, advocated for “dialogue and constructive engagement with governments.” This two-pronged approach – highlighting problems while advocating for peaceful solutions – reflects the council’s desire for positive change.

