Shariah council calls for execution of Kano musician convicted for blasphemy

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the death sentence handed a Kano based singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu after a court in the Northwest state found him guilty of blasphemy.

The Shariah council, in a statement on Tuesday, asked the Kano State Government to execute the 22-year-old despite public outcry, especially on social media.

The council, in the statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, in Kaduna, said executing the judgement will serve as a deterrent to others, while also berating those calling for the pardon of the convict, advising the state government not to be swayed by their antics.

The statement read in part: “The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the state government from doing the right thing.

“This case is purely an Islamic affair, in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.

“The council further wishes to emphatically remind all Nigerians especially the secular human rights groups that the judgement is in line with the Supreme Court judgement.”

Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death by hanging on August 10 by an Upper Sharia Court after finding him guilty of committing blasphemy in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

