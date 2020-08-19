BLASPHEMY: CAN reacts on death sentence ruling on Kano singer

The Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to the death sentence slammed on Kano based singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu after a court in the Northwest state found him guilty of blasphemy.

CAN in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chairman of its Kano State chapter, Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo said it had no objection to the ruling because the court order was is in line with Islamic jurisprudence.

He said that the judgment of the Shari’a court was according to Islamic law, adding that even as a Christian, there is what you can blaspheme about and what you cannot.

He said; “For us in CAN, the judgment of the Shari’a court is according to Islamic law and so we don’t have an objection to it because it is according to the position of Islam.

“Now, if you want to know the position of Christianity about blasphemy, I will say there is what you can blaspheme about and what you cannot.

“And the Lord Jesus said blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin that has no forgiveness. That is the position of Christianity,” Adeyemo added.

