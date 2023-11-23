Shettima presides over NEC meeting

The 137th National Economic Council meeting is now being presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting on Thursday, the fourth of the Tinubu administration, takes place over two months after the Council’s previous meeting on September 28, when it was discussed priority topics for the next three and a half years, including as security, welfare, and economic stability.

VP Shetimma reminded the governors and other NEC members that the weight of the difficult decisions to save Nigeria’s economy rests on their collaboration and goodwill during his opening remarks at the most recent NEC meeting, which was entitled “Planning for Stability: Our Agenda for Economic Growth in 2024.”

NEC, a statutory body mandated to advise the President on the nation’s economic affairs, is chaired by the Vice President, with the Governors of the 36 states of the federation, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders as members.

Present at this month’s sitting, which is likely to be the last for 2023, are all governors except those of Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Osun, Borno, Nasarawa and Adamawa States who are represented by their deputies.

