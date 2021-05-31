Simi, Adekunle Gold celebrate daughter in new single | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have released a new single to celebrate their daughter, Adejare Kosoko who turned one on Sunday.

The couple titled their new single: “Happy Birthday,” a song that is aimed at inspiring the child.

The new album was released exactly one year after the smash hit, “Duduke” was released.

Simi and Adekunle Gold tied the knot in 2019.

READ ALSO: Singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold unveil their baby’s face for the first time as she clocks one

The couple are renowned for maintaining a low-profile lifestyle.

Watch the music video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions