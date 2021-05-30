Singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold unveil their baby's face for the first time as she clocks one | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold unveil their baby’s face for the first time as she clocks one
Nigerian music superstars, Simi and Adekunle Gold have finally unveiled the face of their daughter, Adejare Kosoko as she clocks one today, Sunday, May 30.
In 2020, Simi welcomed Adejare in Chicago, USA. She dedicated the single, ‘Duduke’ to her offspring.
On Sunday afternoon, the celebrity couple took to social media to eulogize their daughter as she turned a year older.
Interestingly, Adejare shares a striking resemblance with her mother, Simi.
Simi wrote in part;
Blessed fruit of my womb. Drinker of my milk. Climber of my body. Sleep stopper. Scatterer of my things. Best dancer. Blessing bringer. Lil Miss I-have-a-mind-of-my-own. Overall best in eating paper.
Cheerful Giver even when I don’t want. Beauty Queen. My little butterfly.
My Child. Omo mi. Ayanfe mi. Onife mi. Love of my life.
I love you so much Adejare. So much.”
READ ALSO: Don Jazzy regrets not signing Teni, Falz, Simi, reveals he never wanted Davido
Adejare’s father, Adekunle Gold had this to say;
To the most beautiful one-year-old-little girl I have ever known,
You have graced our lives for a whole year now.
You bring us so much joy and everyday I am grateful for you.
I dunno how, but there’s no getting use to how perfect you are.
Happy Birthday Adejare.
Daddy Loves you so much Dej!”
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...