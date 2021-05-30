Singers, Simi, Adekunle Gold unveil their baby's face for the first time as she clocks one | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian music superstars, Simi and Adekunle Gold have finally unveiled the face of their daughter, Adejare Kosoko as she clocks one today, Sunday, May 30.

In 2020, Simi welcomed Adejare in Chicago, USA. She dedicated the single, ‘Duduke’ to her offspring.

On Sunday afternoon, the celebrity couple took to social media to eulogize their daughter as she turned a year older.

Interestingly, Adejare shares a striking resemblance with her mother, Simi.

Simi wrote in part;

Blessed fruit of my womb. Drinker of my milk. Climber of my body. Sleep stopper. Scatterer of my things. Best dancer. Blessing bringer. Lil Miss I-have-a-mind-of-my-own. Overall best in eating paper.

Cheerful Giver even when I don’t want. Beauty Queen. My little butterfly.

My Child. Omo mi. Ayanfe mi. Onife mi. Love of my life.

I love you so much Adejare. So much.”

Adejare’s father, Adekunle Gold had this to say;

To the most beautiful one-year-old-little girl I have ever known,

You have graced our lives for a whole year now.

You bring us so much joy and everyday I am grateful for you.

I dunno how, but there’s no getting use to how perfect you are.

Happy Birthday Adejare.

Daddy Loves you so much Dej!”

By Adekunle Fajana

