Simi urges budding artistes to sell themselves on social media

Nigerian recording artiste, Simi has admonished budding musicians to sell themselves intentionally on social media.

The singer stated in her Instagram stories that a visit to some of the social media handles of upcoming musicians showed that they share other things asides their work as artistes.

She went on to admonish that if they sincerely want success, they must be selling themselves at all times.

