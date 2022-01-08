Former rapper Mo’ Cheddah discloses struggle with postnatal depression

Former Nigerian rapper, Mo’Cheddah has written about her postnatal depression on her Instagram stories.

Taking to her social media page during the early hours of Saturday, she narrated her experience when she became a new mother.

Mo’Cheddah went on to reveal that her mental health and breastfeeding “weren’t a great pair”.

Further, the former rapper also added that she struggled with hemorrhoids and inability to sit because of childbirth stitches.

Read her thread below.

