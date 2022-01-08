Actress Shaffy Bello reveals how she sacrificed her family in pursuit of fame

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello in an interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria disclosed how she left her teenage children and husband in the United States of America to pursue an acting career in Nigeria.

Shaffy Bello, renowned for her sophisticated personality during a discussion with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChide stated that she made the decision in the 2010s to leave her family behind so as to achieve her dreams.

Speaking during the session, the Chief Daddy actress stated that she came to Nigeria to ‘spread her wings’.

Here is what she said during the session:

“I came back to Nigeria to spread my wings, I felt like I was pregnant and couldn’t have a child, like my wings were sort of closed in, like I was boxed in.

I needed more, my soul needed more, I was yearning for more. I didn’t know the price that would come with it but I had to make the sacrifice.”

Shaffy Bello also confirmed during the interview session that she divorced her husband five years ago at the age of 45, and that herself and her husband mutually agreed to dissolve their marriage.

She continued:

“I left my husband because he allowed me.

We divorced 5 years ago when I was 45 and that was a huge sacrifice, he is a good man and father to the children.

The distance affected us, long distance relationship was difficult but I knew I wanted this, if I go back, it will be too much of a sacrifice, I wouldn’t be myself and at some point I will resent him so I had to focus on what I wanted. I don’t regret the decision I took.”

Listen to her session below.

