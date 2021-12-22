Nigerian govt insists on legality of marriages conducted at Ikoyi registry

The Federal Government has clarified the legality and constitutionality of marriages formalised and conducted at the Ikoyi Registry in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Interior’s spokesperson, Blessing Lere-Adams, in the wake of several reports that marriages conducted at federal registries were illegal as local governments were responsible for that aspect of public life.

However, Lere-Adams noted that such reports are fallacious and meant to mislead the public.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government wishes to assure the general public-especially prospective couples wishing and planning to contract their marriages at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry or any other Federal Marriage Registry under the Ministry of Interior, that they are free to do so, as the 1999 Constitution legally empowers the Federal Government to contract such marriages.

“The Permanent Secretary and Principal Registrar of Marriages, Dr. Shuaib Belgore confirmed this statement while fielding questions in his office. Belgore emphatically submitted that the misinformation and totally incorrect news making the rounds recently in social media was incorrect and should be disregarded.

“He further stated that there should be no cause for apprehension to all intending couples who have planned to be married during this festive period-and at any other time at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry in Lagos or at any other Federal Marriage Registry.

Read also: Nigerian govt dismisses reports on nullification of weddings conducted at Ikoyi registry

“He stressed that the Federal High Court in three previous decisions had affirmed the powers of the Ministry to conduct statutory marriages, based on the provision of the Constitution, marriage acts, and Legal Notices issued by the President and Minister of Interior. He stated that these judgements are valid, subsisting, and binding until set aside by a superior court, which is not the case.

“Dr. Shuaib Belgore, therefore, wishes to again reassure the general public, especially intending couples that the contraction of all Marriages at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry is constitutional and Valid.

“The Permanent Secretary wishes all prospective couples planning their marriages during this yuletide a pleasant ceremony.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now