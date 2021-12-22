News
Buhari vows to bring perpetrators of Nasarawa killings to justice
The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the murder of 45 farmers in reprisal attacks in Lafia, Obi and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how 45 people were killed in renewed hostility between farmers and herders in the affected local government areas of the state.
Over 20 people were also injured while around 5,000 people were also reported to have been displaced in the crisis which was confirmed by the police in a statement on Monday.
According to a statement on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘Nasarawa killings heart wrenching, says President Buhari,’ the President expressed his condolence to the people and government of the state and vowed that those involved will be brought to book.
Read also: Gov Masari meets Buhari on insecurity, claims commissioner was killed by hired assassins
In the condolence message, Shehu quoted the President as saying:
“I assure the people with all seriousness and sensitivity that this administration is doing its best to safeguard the security of people and will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this senseless and barbaric incident, and bring them to justice.”
“The President also expressed condolences to the government and people of the State and expressed satisfaction with the immediate response of the State government to the incident,” Garba said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....