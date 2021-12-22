Buhari vows to bring perpetrators of Nasarawa killings to justice

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the murder of 45 farmers in reprisal attacks in Lafia, Obi and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how 45 people were killed in renewed hostility between farmers and herders in the affected local government areas of the state.

Over 20 people were also injured while around 5,000 people were also reported to have been displaced in the crisis which was confirmed by the police in a statement on Monday.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘Nasarawa killings heart wrenching, says President Buhari,’ the President expressed his condolence to the people and government of the state and vowed that those involved will be brought to book.

Read also: Gov Masari meets Buhari on insecurity, claims commissioner was killed by hired assassins

In the condolence message, Shehu quoted the President as saying:

“I assure the people with all seriousness and sensitivity that this administration is doing its best to safeguard the security of people and will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this senseless and barbaric incident, and bring them to justice.”

“The President also expressed condolences to the government and people of the State and expressed satisfaction with the immediate response of the State government to the incident,” Garba said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now