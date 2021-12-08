Singer Simi rubbishes idea of parents taking kids to boarding school

Nigerian recording artiste, Simi has criticized the notion of parents taking their children to boarding school.

In the lengthy opinion that she shared on her Instagram platform, the ‘Duduke’ crooner stated that parents need to spend time with their children in their development phase.

Read also: Singer Simi takes on task to speak up for oppressed women

Simi added that sending children to boarding schools is sensitive and that they need their parents at that time.

Here is what she wrote:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now