Singer, 2Face Idibia, calls out NCDC for stressing travelling Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian recording artiste, 2Face Ididbia has called out the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for instigating discomforts amongst Nigerians who are returning into the country.

According to the singer, real name Innocent Idibia, NCDC officials are frustrating Nigerians and it is unprofessional.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, 2Face expressed frustration about the poor work ethics of NCDC officials.

He made particular reference to the website of the center as well as the staff who according to him are never available to pick up calls when Nigerians who need their assistance try to reach them.

2Face who was in an airport when he made the video, mentioned that some Nigerians are stranded at the airport because they cannot access the NCDC website or staff to help them generate a QR code that will validate their COVID-19 test results.

Watch the video below.

