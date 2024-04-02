Entertainment
Singer Terry G explains why he is not married and may never consider it
Nigerian musician cum music producer Gabriel Amanyi popularly known as Terry G has explained why he is not matrried and may never consider marriage.
The ‘Free Madness’ exponent who gave his reasons during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast stated that marriage and music do not mix because a married person must stay faithful.
Terry G further stated during the interview that he does not think that he will ever get married because marriage is not for musicians.
Singer Lizzo quits music in shocking Instagram post
“I’m not married but I’m not really considering marriage. It’s not in my plans. I’m 37 years old and I’ve never been married. I don’t think I’d ever get married because I don’t think it’s for people like us, musicians,” he said.
“I won’t generalise it because I don’t put myself in people’s shoes. For me, my endeavours won’t allow me. If I get married now, it’d restrict me from my female fans.
“Now I have a baby mama who I’m co-parenting with and I’m very responsible, but I respect her like I’m married to her,” Terry G added.
