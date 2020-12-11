Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: #BuhariFailedNorth, Buhari’s plan to enrich 100m Nigerians & more

December 11, 2020
ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s mixed grill on national unity. Two other talking points
By Ripples Nigeria

The social media space in Nigeria on Friday was mainly about the country’s worsening security situation, with users calling out the present administration for its incompetence.

A number of other issues also made it to the trends table on Twitter as the following stories made it to the top:

Abuja-Kaduna

Many Nigerians react to the news of bandits killing 16 passengers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway last Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the passengers who were conveyed in a private vehicle were accosted by gunmen on their way back from a business trip.

Twitter users did not fail to call out the President over the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri has debunked the news as false, stating that the passengers were victims of a commercial bus accident which took place at Rigachukun, in Igabi Local government area, Kaduna State.

He explained that the bus somersaulted, killing nine persons instantly and injuring 10.

The rest were rushed to a nearby hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State where seven others were confirmed dead with three battling for their lives.

“We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry,” Mr. Muri stated

Nigerians reacted thus:

100m Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari via his Twitter handle on Thursday disclosed his approval of 500,000 more N-Power beneficiaries in line with his plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

In the same vein, he stated that two million Nigerians would benefit from the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGFSP) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

The announcement was greeted with negativity as most Nigerians called out the President for lacking the requisite ideas for economic development.

#BuhariFailedNorth

Twitter users from northern Nigeria raised the hashtag following the presidency’s decline to address the National Assembly over the killing of not less than 43 rice farmers in Borno state by Boko Haram insurgents and the nation’s general security challenges.

Many have called for Buhari’s resignation stating that he had failed to protect the lives of citizens as most communities in the North now owe their lives to bandits.

…By Okiemute Abraham

