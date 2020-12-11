SocialMediaTrends: #BuhariFailedNorth, Buhari’s plan to enrich 100m Nigerians & more

The social media space in Nigeria on Friday was mainly about the country’s worsening security situation, with users calling out the present administration for its incompetence.

A number of other issues also made it to the trends table on Twitter as the following stories made it to the top:

Abuja-Kaduna

Many Nigerians react to the news of bandits killing 16 passengers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway last Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the passengers who were conveyed in a private vehicle were accosted by gunmen on their way back from a business trip.

Twitter users did not fail to call out the President over the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri has debunked the news as false, stating that the passengers were victims of a commercial bus accident which took place at Rigachukun, in Igabi Local government area, Kaduna State.

He explained that the bus somersaulted, killing nine persons instantly and injuring 10.

The rest were rushed to a nearby hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State where seven others were confirmed dead with three battling for their lives.

“We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry,” Mr. Muri stated

Nigerians reacted thus:

In Northern Nigeria, if Bandits don't kill travellers, bad roads will. Sad stuff. — Benny (@BenUgbana_) December 11, 2020

Only God knows the type of prayer points they raise for you every Friday, this truth you speak will surely be irritating them.weldone maam — Meg (@Meg60601189) December 10, 2020

The story that 16 indigenes of Kano State were killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road is incorrect and misleading. The fact is, they perished at the Rigachikun axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road in a road accident following a burst tyre. — SAMUEL ARUWAN (@samuelaruwan) December 10, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Why Timi Adigun is being dragged, Maina joins ‘fainters association’ & more

100m Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari via his Twitter handle on Thursday disclosed his approval of 500,000 more N-Power beneficiaries in line with his plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

In the same vein, he stated that two million Nigerians would benefit from the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGFSP) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

The announcement was greeted with negativity as most Nigerians called out the President for lacking the requisite ideas for economic development.

“We plan to lift 100m Nigerians from poverty” Bubu’s govt doing the lifting👇🏻pic.twitter.com/5rlrTGC2Bx — Pastor Clinton🌚 (@Zaddy_Clinton) December 11, 2020

They will Help #100mNigerians las las by sharing #2,500 and mosquito nets. 😁😂 pic.twitter.com/zCnLM3wQ3T — Zyonxxi (@zyonxxi) December 11, 2020

Lifting ppl out of REAL poverty requires your Govt to provide constant electricity, good motor able roads, sound health care system, working security etc. These are the basics Mr President. Even if you provide $999tn, poverty will still be high. — folagbade rahman (@rayfoly) December 11, 2020

‘We Remain Committed To The Lifting Of 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty’ – Buhari Wahala for who want give Buhari loan pic.twitter.com/zTD33NPKlG — Father Christmas (@BabaJphotos) December 11, 2020

Mr commitment, with your commitment gang preforming below the belt. please be committed to resign #AbujaKaduna #biodunfatoyinbo #EndSARS — Joshua Iheanyi Isaaac (Sir.HOSH) (@joshuai23303533) December 11, 2020

#BuhariFailedNorth

Twitter users from northern Nigeria raised the hashtag following the presidency’s decline to address the National Assembly over the killing of not less than 43 rice farmers in Borno state by Boko Haram insurgents and the nation’s general security challenges.

Many have called for Buhari’s resignation stating that he had failed to protect the lives of citizens as most communities in the North now owe their lives to bandits.

Tackle insecurity first before lifting 100m Nigerians from poverty.#BuhariFailedNorth — Young marketer♛🎇 (@Khalifa_H_AYA) December 11, 2020

Bandits now operate in broad daylight in the northern part of the country but Buhari is yet to deem it important enough to meet with NASS to discuss and take working actions.#Buharifailednorth — Kulu 🌚 (@haauwah) December 10, 2020

If National Assembly has the power to impeach Buhari, I believe it also has the power to summon him, refusing to honor the invitation means he doesn't value democracy, and that's not the kind of President we want. #BuhariFailedNorth and the whole country! 💔 — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) December 10, 2020

The problem of Nigeria isn't the leaders. The problem of Nigeria is Nigerians. But since nobody wants to take responsibility for their actions, and someone must take the blame, let's keep pointing outwards.#Buharifailednorth #ProtectTheNorth — king Of The North 👑♛ 📸📷 (@lukxybea) December 10, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions