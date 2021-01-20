SocialMediaTrends: FG’s plan to enrich 20m Nigerians, Garba Shehu’s ‘insensitive’ statement & more

Latest Politics

January 20, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s social media space on Wednesday captured conversations and issues that made the news both locally and internationally.

America’s #InaugurationDay and related phrases like “White House” and “Donald Trump” received minimal engagements from Twitter Nigeria but made it to the top of the trends table globally as the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, officially took over from Trump.

The following topics were the most discussed in Nigeria:

#LekkiMassacre, #EndSARS

It has been exactly three months since the the killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, and for the umpteenth time, Nigerians called out the government to provide answers to unanswered questions on the unfortunate outcomes of the October 2020 protests against Police brutality.

Online protesters have continued to condemn deliberate cover-ups by the government and attempts to downplay the shooting of unarmed protesters by men of the Nigerian military.

The campaigners, via the #EndSARS hashtag which trended for most part of the day, have pledged to mourn the lives lost to the Lekki shootings until justice is served.

We noted the following tweets:

20M Nigerians

Social media users have called a farce, Federal government’s proclaimed goal to lift 20 million vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty as part of efforts to ease the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

According to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who flagged off the exercise on Tuesday in Abuja, low income earners will receive a stipend of N5,000 for six months under the Rapid Response Register (RRR) scheme.

Although the programme is regarded as one of the many strategies adopted by the Buhari administration in line with the ultimate goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, tweeps have considered it an effort in futility.

The administration has also been mocked for ridiculously downsizing the amount of beneficiaries for Its poverty alleviation plans from an initial 100M Nigerians to 20M Nigerians before 2023.

Garba Shehu

Nigerians have backed the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in calling out the President’s aide on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, for ‘defending’ criminals masquerading as herders occupying forest reserves in the state.

The call-out was in reaction to a statement issued by the presidency through Garba Shehu, after the governor issued a seven-day ultimatum for herders to vacate monumental sites in Ondo State suspected to be hideouts for the criminal elements and kidnappers that are terrorizing the state.

The presidency faulted the governor’s directive, stating that herdsmen could not be told to leave Ondo State.

The governor has however claimed that the statement may not have been issued directly by the president as Nigerians called out Mr. Garba for an ‘insensitive response’ that is based on sentiments.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

