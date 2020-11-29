Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #ZabarmariMassacre, Buni’s ‘part-time’ governorship & more

November 29, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Nigerians on social media Sunday reacted aggressively to the cases of insecurity and bad governance being suffered by the country in recent times.

The following topics trended across social platforms in the day and gainedz massive engagements:

#ZabarmariMassacre

Since the killing of 43 rice farmers by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state on Saturday November 28, Nigerians have continued to call for the resignation of both President Muhammadu Buhari and his Service Chiefs following the worsening spate of insecurity ravaging the north.

According to reports, terrorists were said to have invaded a rice plantation in Zabarmari village, Jere Local government area where a group of 60 farmers had gathered to harvest rice.

At least 43 of them were killed while 6 were critically injured and their farmlands destroyed.

The concern drove the hashtag #ZabarmariMassacre and #SecureNorth to the trends as well as other phrases like “Sai Baba”, “aso rock”, “Service Chiefs” and “Enough is Enough”.

Although a devastating incident as the President had described earlier Sunday, most Nigerians have seized the opportunity to take a swipe at Twitter users from the North (Arewa Twitter) for their hypocritical stance against insecurity, citing their support for the government concerning the Lekki toll gate shooting of unarmed protesters last month.

Yobe

Nigerians on Twitter dragged the Yobe State governor and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni for saying that he spends at least three to four days in a month in Yobe State.

This was in response to claims by critics that he had abandoned the state for party duties in Abuja.

Speaking with BBC News Hausa, the governor stated that he still discharged his duties effectively whether he was in the state or not and did not need to advertise to the public when he would either be present or absent.

Nigerians reacted thus:

#EndNaijaKillings

The hashtag bore a general outcry by concerned Nigerians who were distressed with the increasing cases of killings and bloodshed bedeviling the nation.

…By Okiemute Abraham

