Sokoto discharges 5 COVID-19 patients

May 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Sokoto State government said Tuesday at least five COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state’s Ministry of Health, which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the development brought the number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state to 75.

The ministry said: “Five more patients were today discharged from the Amanawa Isolation Centre to reunite with the society. This brought the number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state to 75.”

