Latest Politics

Edo discharges 20 COVID-19 patients

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Thursday confirmed the discharge of 20 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

He said the patients were discharged after they tested negative twice for the disease.

Obaseki, who disclosed these on his official twitter handle, added that a patient died from COVID-19.

According to him, the figure brought the number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state to 34.

READ ALSO: Raymond Dokpesi, 2 grandchildren recover from COVID-19

The governor said: “We have discharged 20 persons from our #COVID-19 isolation facilities. 17 patients are from Stella Obasanjo hospital, one from UBTH and two from Irrua Specialist Hospital.”

“A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!