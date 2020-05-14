Edo discharges 20 COVID-19 patients

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Thursday confirmed the discharge of 20 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

He said the patients were discharged after they tested negative twice for the disease.

Obaseki, who disclosed these on his official twitter handle, added that a patient died from COVID-19.

According to him, the figure brought the number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state to 34.

READ ALSO: Raymond Dokpesi, 2 grandchildren recover from COVID-19

The governor said: “We have discharged 20 persons from our #COVID-19 isolation facilities. 17 patients are from Stella Obasanjo hospital, one from UBTH and two from Irrua Specialist Hospital.”

“A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus.”

Join the conversation

Opinions