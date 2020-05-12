Benue governor’s aide reacts to reports of alleged arrest by EFCC

The Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to Benue State Governor, Mr. Jerome Torshimbe, on Tuesday, dismissed reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Torshimbe, who was reacting to reports that he was arrested by the Commission for alleged fraud, told journalists in Makurdi that the report was the handiwork of social media propagandists.

The governor’s aide said he was neither invited by the EFCC for fraud nor spend the night in the Commission’s custody.

He said: “No such thing ever happened. I have never been interrogated by EFCC at all; and I have not even been delayed there.

“I superintend over 23 local government areas; so I must be called upon to clarify any issues or petitions against any of them or their staff.

“The invitation of the councils or their staff to EFCC must pass through my office.

“The person that put up the post on the social media ought to have called the EFCC to get facts. The post did not have any iota of truth in it. It lacks facts and cannot be substantiated.

READ ALSO: Reps value Nigerian govt’s abandoned properties at N230b

“It was purely borne out of mischief.

“The conventional media should find a way of doing away with social media. It is polluting the sector.”

Join the conversation

Opinions