Somtochukwu Udeze emerges as speaker of Anambra Assembly

The lawmaker representing Ogbaru II Constituency, Somtochukwu Udeze, Monday, emerged as the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

He was unanimously elected by the 30 members of the Assembly at the plenary held in Awka, the state capital.

This followed Udeze’s nomination by the lawmaker representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Ikenna Ofodeme, and seconded by his colleague from Awka North, Chimezie Ikwunne.

He was first elected into the Assembly under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform in 2015, but later switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 and was re-elected into the parliament.

He also won the March 18 election under the PDP but returned to APGA a few days ago.

The lawmaker representing the Awka South II Constituency, Chukwuma Okoye, was elected the deputy speaker at the session.

