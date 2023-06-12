Politics
Somtochukwu Udeze emerges as speaker of Anambra Assembly
The lawmaker representing Ogbaru II Constituency, Somtochukwu Udeze, Monday, emerged as the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly.
He was unanimously elected by the 30 members of the Assembly at the plenary held in Awka, the state capital.
This followed Udeze’s nomination by the lawmaker representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Ikenna Ofodeme, and seconded by his colleague from Awka North, Chimezie Ikwunne.
READ ALSO: Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner nominees
He was first elected into the Assembly under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform in 2015, but later switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 and was re-elected into the parliament.
He also won the March 18 election under the PDP but returned to APGA a few days ago.
The lawmaker representing the Awka South II Constituency, Chukwuma Okoye, was elected the deputy speaker at the session.
.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...