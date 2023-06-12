Politics
JUNE 12: Akeredolu reopens demand for Nigeria’s restructuring
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, reopened the debate on the restructuring of the country.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the governor urged the Federal Government to relinquish the control of states in order to fast-track the country’s development.
He urged Nigerians to consider the significance of June 12 and pay tribute to the fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice for the country to enjoy democracy today.
The governor and other prominent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had in the past demanded the country’s restructuring so as to put it on the path of sustainable development.
The statement read: “Today is a commemoration of sacrifices, patriotism, and peaceful struggle. June 12 marks a significant moment in our country’s democratic history, symbolising a profound renewal of hope and ambition.
“It serves as a powerful reminder of our unwavering optimism and determination in the face of formidable obstacles.
“The need for restructuring has become undeniable. The federal government must relinquish its excessive control over the sub-national entities. It is imperative that security is decentralised to the states. There is no better time than now for the establishment of state police.
“The symbol of the June 12 struggle made the ultimate sacrifice. We must not allow our people to continue paying the price in vain. It is devastating. By devolving power to the sub-national entities, we can deepen our democratic values, strengthen governance, and make our nation more resilient.”
