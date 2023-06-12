Annulment of June 12, ‘93 poll, a ‘tragic mistake’ caused by selfish individuals —Ex-Minister, Jerry Gana

A former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, has lamented the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which many Nigerians believe was the most free and fair elections ever conducted in the history of the country, saying the annulment was a “tragic mistake that was not supposed to have happened.”

Prof. Gana who was a key player in regime of Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), that midwifed the election that was won by the late Chief MKO Abiola but turned around to annul the same election, said Babangida actually meant well for the country but was forced to take the action by “some powerful forces” who were only after their selfish interests.

Gana who spoke with journalists at his home in in Minna, Niger State, on Sunday, said the election was a period “Nigerians united against evil forces but along the line, the people that never meant well for Nigeria had their way.”

“We must stay with democracy in order to better Nigeria because it delivers freedom, human rights and a good number of other things,” he said.

“What happened since all these years destroyed other countries when it happened there but we are still living together as a people.

“The recent Electoral Act reform is a huge success recorded for democracy in Nigeria.

“Now the elections are free, fair and accountable.

“Nigerians need to thank God for keeping the people and the country together especially, from 1999 to 2023 because the nation’s democracy had had many challenges.

“It is not yet an uhuru, we are not there yet although a lot of progress has been made.

“Right now the right of people to vote and their votes be counted is there, so our democracy is being refined,” he added.

