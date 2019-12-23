Sotitobire Miracle Centre general overseer, six others docked for alleged abduction

The General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, was on Monday arraigned at the Akure Magistrate’s Court, Oke-Eda, for alleged abduction.

He was arraigned by the Department of State Security (DSS) on two- count charge of felony and kidnap.

The clergy, who before his arraignment had spent two weeks in the DSS custody, was arraigned alongside six other members of the church, Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

The accused persons were arrested by the police over the mysterious disappearance of a one-year-old boy during a Sunday service in the church on November 10.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Bayelsa commissioner’s son

Angry youths in the area had last week burnt down the headquarters of the church located at Osinle and another branch of the church at Ajipowo in the Akure metropolis.

Join the conversation

Opinions