FUOYE KILLINGS: NANS lifts ‘persona non-grata’ tag on Fayemi, wife

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has absolved the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi of complicity in the recent killings of two students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

In a communiqué issued on Monday by NANS Senate President, Gambo Abubakar Mohammed and Clerk, Kabiru Mohammed, the association also lifted the persona non grata order placed on Fayemi and his wife across all the tertiary institutions in the country.

NANS said neither the state governor nor his wife knew anything about the death of the students and also went further to describe the role the duo played in ensuring proper burial for the departed students, as outstanding.

The students’ body said: “Ekiti State government has taken the responsibility of paying for hospital bills of all injured students and for the burial arrangements of the deceased.

“The government also visited the deceased students’ families and compensated them while processing the employment opportunity to two members of the bereaved families.

