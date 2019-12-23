SOWORE: Hoodlums’ attack on Adeyanju, other protesters barbaric – PDP spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has condemned the attack on a pro-democracy campaigner, Deji Adeyanju and other persons protesting the continuous detention of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, as barbaric.

The protesters were attacked by hoodlums during a rally in Abuja.

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) had gathered in front of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) office in Maitama to present a letter to the chairman of the commission when they were attacked by the hoodlums.

Reacting in a statement on his official Twitter handle-@officialKolaO, the PDP spokesman said:

“The attack on @adeyanjudeji by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the FG is barbaric, unfortunate and stands condemned in the strongest term possible.

“We demand that the Nigerian police swings into investigation and bring the culprits to book.”

