Gunmen abduct Bayelsa commissioner’s son

Gunmen on Sunday abducted the son of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Nengi Talbot.

The hoodlums stormed Taibot’s residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters in Yenagoa and took away his six-year-old son, Antonio.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the boy’s abduction to journalists on Monday.

He said a four-member gang invaded the commissioner’s home at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and whisked away his son to an unknown place.

The police spokesman said: “The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.”

