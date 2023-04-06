Sterling Bank, others extend Nigerian stock market poor performance

The Nigerian stock market continued its downswing on Thursday, as the equity capitalisation lost N13.53 billion to sell off in Sterling Bank, Eterna, and others.

According to market data, the capitalisation depreciated by -0.04 per cent to N28.86 trillion, against the N28.88 trillion posted on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index crashed to 52,994.13 from 53,018.97 ASI, losing 24.84 basis points by the close of trading.

On Thursday, about 266.95 million shares, valued at N1.92 billion, were exchanged by investors in 3,651 deals.

Investors had exchanged 197.33 million shares in 3,506 deals on Wednesday, worth N2.67 billion.

AIICO led the gainers’ list with a 5.26 per cent rise in share price to move from N0.57kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Academy’s share value was up by 4.65 per cent to end trading at N1.35kobo from N1.29kobo per share.

Chams gained 4.35 per cent to move from N0.23kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

UBA gained N0.20kobo to close at N8.55kobo, above its opening price of N8.35kobo per share.

Champion Brew’s share traded upward by N0.10kobo to rise from N5 to N5.10kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N2 to N1.80kobo per share.

Read also:Nigerian stock market cap loses N81.14bn; Fidelity Bank, Oando top trades

Sterling Bank share price dropped by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.48kobo from N1.60kobo per share.

Wapic lost 6.98 per cent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Eterna share dropped from N5.85kobo to N5.50kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo during trading.

FTN Cocoa lost 3.57 per cent to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 147.15 million shares valued at N205.68 million.

Zenith Bank traded 19.10 million shares worth N487.11 million.

UBA sold 18.01 million shares worth N152.38 million.

Access Corp followed with 12.11 million shares valued at N108.86 million, while Mansard traded 7.35 million shares valued at N16.26 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now