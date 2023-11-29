News
Student loan to commence in January, Tinubu assures
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the much anticipated student loan would commence in January 2024.
President Tinubu gave the assurance during the presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.
The president also noted that the 2024 budget tagged Budget of Renewed Hope, will achieve job-rich economic growth.
Read also: President Tinubu targets 3.76% economic growth in 2024 fiscal year
He further stated that it will address long-standing issues in the education sector with the student loan to begin in January.
Ripples Nigeria reports that President Tinubu began the presentation of the N27.5 trillion Appropriation Bill at 11. 40 a.m, promising that when passed, the government would start the implementation on January 1, 2024.
