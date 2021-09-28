Suspected armed robbers kill police officer in Osun bank attack

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday killed a police officer during an attack on a first-generation bank in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of Osun State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the armed robbers arrived the bank at about 3:00 p.m. and operated for about 30 minutes.

According to him, the robbers shot sporadically into the air and engaged the police in a gun duel before they escaped through Ada Road.

An unspecified number of people were also injured in the attack.

The spokesperson for the Osun State police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack.

She, however, said the number of casualties has not been ascertained.

Opalola added that the police tactical team had been deployed to the area.

She said: “We are already there. We have deployed our tactics team to the area. We are on top of the situation.

“We will give you full details later.”

