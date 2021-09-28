Metro
Suspected armed robbers kill police officer in Osun bank attack
Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday killed a police officer during an attack on a first-generation bank in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of Osun State.
An eyewitness told journalists that the armed robbers arrived the bank at about 3:00 p.m. and operated for about 30 minutes.
According to him, the robbers shot sporadically into the air and engaged the police in a gun duel before they escaped through Ada Road.
READ ALSO: Police confirms fresh killing in Osun town, arrests two suspects
An unspecified number of people were also injured in the attack.
The spokesperson for the Osun State police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack.
She, however, said the number of casualties has not been ascertained.
Opalola added that the police tactical team had been deployed to the area.
She said: “We are already there. We have deployed our tactics team to the area. We are on top of the situation.
“We will give you full details later.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...