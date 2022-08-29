Suspected cultists hack MC Oluomo’s loyalist to death in Lagos

A member of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Onaopemipo Lawal alias Ariku, has been hacked to death by suspected cultists in the Mile 12 area of the state.

Ariku, who was one of the loyalists of former chairman of NURTW in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, was reportedly attacked by the cultists on Sunday in the Owode area of the state.

The hoodlums attacked Ariku with machetes, scissors, iron rods and other dangerous weapons, before shooting him several times.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday the deceased was on a motorbike when the suspected cultists stopped the bike and attacked him.

“The assailants stopped the bike carrying Ariku and started hitting him with dangerous weapons such as scissors, sticks and knives until he was motionless. They also shot him several times and abandoned him in the pool of his blood to die.

“By the time his friends heard about the attack and came to carry him to a hospital, it was already too late as he had given up the ghost by then,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

The killing of the NURTW official was said to have caused tension in Mile 12 and neighbouring environs like Ketu and Alapere as his friends and colleagues took to the streets to protest his death.

The spokesman of the state police command, Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said policemen had been deployed to the area to “avoid any likely breakdown of law and order.”

