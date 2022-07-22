MC Oluomo assures Portable of safety in Lagos (Video)

Controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has paid a visit to the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo.

In a video shared on social media by the singer, MC Oluomo was seen assuring Portable that he cannot be threatened or outlawed in Lagos State because he ‘is the one in charge’.

The visit is coming amid a probe by police after Portable claimed that he founded crime gangs in Lagos.

The recording artiste has since retracted his statement, saying that he had no affiliation with the notorious groups.

Portable scared, withdraws statements on APC campaign, link with 'One Million Boys'

In the newly released video, MC Oluomo assured the singer of his safety at the locations where he had been threatened to stay off.

Speaking further on their political ambition, Portable emphasized his support to the reelection of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“This is Lagos state, I cannot say anyone should not walk. You said he should not step foot in Agege, Lekki, and Oshodi; who are in those places if not us,” MC Oluomo said in Yoruba language.

Watch the moment below.

