Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Shekarau’s defection to PDP & Dele Alake’s remark on Obi

Published

1 hour ago

on

Series of reactions have been trailing the decision of former governor of Kano State and incumbent Senator representing Kano Central in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Shekarau, to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The pronouncement has rocked other political parties as the move was seen according to local media as a big score by the PDP.

More shocking is the fact that the ex-Kano governor recently defected to the NNPP from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kano bigwig has also written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce his withdrawal from the Kano Central Senatorial candidacy on the platform of NNPP.

These have been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians kick as campaign rally for Peter Obi in Kaduna suspended

Dele Alake

The Director of Strategic Communication for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Dele Alake, has been stirring controversies with his interview on Twitter.

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy made some pronouncements on a TVC program, Journalists Hangout, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

When asked about Peter Obi’s popularity on social media and his chance of winning the election, he said: “The aggravation of all those pent up anger is being channeled toward Peter Obi on social media.

“However, social media is not going to determine the 2023 elections. It has never determined any election in Nigeria to a large extent and it is not going to determine the 2023 election.

“Neither is it going to determine our elections in several years to come.”

These comments have generated controversies on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

12 + 9 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations11 hours ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...