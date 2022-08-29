SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Shekarau’s defection to PDP & Dele Alake’s remark on Obi

Series of reactions have been trailing the decision of former governor of Kano State and incumbent Senator representing Kano Central in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Shekarau, to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The pronouncement has rocked other political parties as the move was seen according to local media as a big score by the PDP.

More shocking is the fact that the ex-Kano governor recently defected to the NNPP from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kano bigwig has also written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce his withdrawal from the Kano Central Senatorial candidacy on the platform of NNPP.

These have been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Shekarau Dumps NNPP, Joins PDP Fmr Gov of Kano State, and Serving Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau with Presidential Candidate of @OfficialPDPNig, @atiku Abubakar, Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. @IAOkowa, and Gov of Sokoto State and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, @AWTambuwal. pic.twitter.com/jDuj1l6Hdm — PDP_NEWMEDIA (@PDP_NEWMEDIA) August 29, 2022

HE Atiku Abubakar officially receives Sen. Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and thousands of NNPP and APC defectors today in Kano.#AtikuInKano #AtikuTheLight #AtikuTheLight pic.twitter.com/WhNqQGF7LU — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar (@jrnaib2) August 29, 2022

The most loved politician in Kano, Mal. Ibrahim Shekarau rejoined our blessed party PDP from NNPP. 3m votes now in the bag for Atiku..#atikuhaske pic.twitter.com/t2EAOsp73a — Yakub (@yakub_Gama) August 29, 2022

Kano State my second state is on tripod stand right now. I love the latest development. Kwankwaso in #nnpp, ganduje in #APC and Shekarau in #PDP . The game has just started — UDE (@AGBAUMANA) August 29, 2022

The 2023 Presidential election will be over at 11 AM, in favor of LP, if Rabio Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP, doesn’t collapse his structure for Tinubu as being theorized. Our prayer is that, he does not collapse his structures for Anyone. Let him test his popularity at the nat’l level. — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) August 28, 2022

Dele Alake

The Director of Strategic Communication for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Dele Alake, has been stirring controversies with his interview on Twitter.

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy made some pronouncements on a TVC program, Journalists Hangout, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

When asked about Peter Obi’s popularity on social media and his chance of winning the election, he said: “The aggravation of all those pent up anger is being channeled toward Peter Obi on social media.

“However, social media is not going to determine the 2023 elections. It has never determined any election in Nigeria to a large extent and it is not going to determine the 2023 election.

“Neither is it going to determine our elections in several years to come.”

These comments have generated controversies on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

There's a whole BATspace taking place right now where Dele Alake is just cooking and serving us hot hot. Before I zoned out, they had credited Tinubu with creating whole ministries and even the office of Chief of Staff!! Let me go back before I miss when he discovered America 🏃‍♂️ — Sani™ (@pdauda) August 28, 2022

If you joined that Tinubu's space and you listen to Dele Alake and you are not convinced about Asiwaju, sorry, it's not me that will show you the light. It's beyond me. And I'm not wasting my energy again. — The Sherif Ólàyiwòlà (@Asiwaju_Sherif) August 28, 2022

Dele Alake is not a baby historian or a petty propagandist. He speaks as not just an eyewitness but also a participant in Nigeria's democratic journey…… pic.twitter.com/ayg6PttXKe — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) August 29, 2022

Peter Obi and OBIdients are really giving these APC people sleepless nights. I mean look at how Dele Alake is so worked up in fabricating lies and creating his own illusion of history just to whitewash Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. OBIdients, keep applying pressure.#ABATSpaces — FSJ (@AlayeFolorunso) August 28, 2022

Abeg who be this Dele Alake? My whole family is listening to this space and everyone just shouted wowwww at the same time — A Beautiful soul (@chigozie0102) August 28, 2022

Dele Alake, a walking compendium of knowledge. You gotta love him. Take a bow 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/mbT32nodSe — Jerry koko Durojaiye 🕗 (@kokomatic) August 29, 2022

"Is it the Peter Obi that cannot point to a single legacy after 8 years in Anambra that you would compare to Asiwaju Tinubu? Obi that his business,is anchored on importation, a business destroying our economy? How I wish we borrow ourselves some sense." ~Dele Alake #ABATSpaces — Theresa Tekenah (@TheresaTekenah) August 28, 2022

Uncle Dele Alake is a Hero and National treasure to all Nigerians that should be protected at all costs. pic.twitter.com/sqQFX8Xvnm — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi. (@Qdpaper2) August 29, 2022

HISTORY 101 Dele Alake Lied! Obasanjo, not Bobo Chicago created office of Chief of Staff, styled after White House Chief of Staff. May 29, 1999, Maj-Gen. Abdullahi Mohammed was appointed Chief of Staff to Pres. Olusegun Obasanjo, serving through June 2, 2008, under Yar’Adua. pic.twitter.com/5unmxch47L — Ike Ihiala🇺🇸 (@HisKnowledgeabl) August 29, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

