Suspended NSITF MD accuses Ngige of hijacking management

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Adebayo Somefun has testified before the House of Representatives adhoc Committee on how the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige allegedly hijacked the management of the agency.

Somefun also told the committee that the allegations against the suspended management were strange to them.

According to him, the N3.4 billion alleged by Ngige to have been spent on “non- existent training’ was actually used for trainings between 2017 and 2019, insisting that the trainings were duly approved and carried out.

The suspended MD, who accused the minister of totalitarianism, said: “How can an interested party be the one to appoint an investigative panel? This is against the principles of fair hearing.”

He further claimed that while he was on his annual leave, the Minister ordered the General Manager, Finance to pay N81 million for a training, which was not carried out.

“When I returned from leave, I queried the GM, Finance and insisted that the training must not be held. That is one of my sins that I was not forgiven,” he stressed.

