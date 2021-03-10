TCN reveals ongoing projects will increase power generation by additional 4,000MW | Ripples Nigeria

Business
TCN reveals ongoing projects will increase power generation by additional 4,000MW
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday, March 9, said the ongoing projects being executed by the company would boost the national power grid by additional 4,000 Megawatts when completed.
The acting Managing Director, TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, said the company had acquired a new office for its Project Implementation Units (PIUs) created to enhance the delivery of projects.
Abdulaziz who spoke to newsmen in Abuja said the projects would add about 4,000 megawatts to the national grid when completed.
He said the PIUs were specialised units of TCN that would ensure critical transmission line and substation projects were delivered within specification, quality, and timeframe.
According to him, the new office for the PIUs houses four project units financed by donor agencies.
He listed the donor agencies to include, the World Bank, Agence Française de Development, the African Development Bank, and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.
The managing director said the company had ensured that the offices were conducive for the TCN project managers, engineers, and support staff in line with international standards.
Abdulaziz added that the project units were already implementing projects that would enhance the TCN’s 8,100MW grid capacity.
“Management is also making such efforts in the mainstream TCN which has enabled the company to successfully transmit successive all-time generation peaks achieved in the power sector, the latest being 5,801.60MW,” he said.
Also speaking, the General Manager and Coordinator of the PIU office at TCN, Mr Joseph Ciroma, said that presently, there were many ongoing projects being supervised by the PIUs.
He said the AFD-funded Abuja high voltage transmission feeding scheme was currently ongoing, adding that all the six contracts under the project were effective.
”The project will bring an additional 330kilovolts (KV) transmission line through Lafia, bringing to three, the source of bulk power transmission into Abuja.
Ciroma said the World Bank project unit would address a nationwide transmission upgrade as over 30No power transformers would be affected during the substations upgrade.
He explained that 30 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) transformers would be replaced with 60MVA and 100MVA depending on the planned capacity upgrade for the substation.
Read also: Buhari re-appoints Hadiza Usman as NPA MD, approves board members for NPA, TCN
”The 30MVA transformers that will be removed will be installed in areas with lower electricity demand. This will invariably, add to the capacity of the network.”
”The African Development Bank project unit is working on strengthening the 330kV Alaoji (Abia State) to Onitsha (Anambra State) transmission line.
”The line currently evacuates only 400MW of power but after the line is re-conductored its capacity will increase to 1,200MW which is three times the current capacity.
”AfDB will also fund a new transmission line from Benin to Delta to increase power evacuation on that route from 400MW to 1,200MW.
” And also another new 1,200MW capacity transmission line that will complement the 400MW capacity line running from Kaduna to Kano,” he said.
Ciroma also said that the JICA-funded project unit targets transmission projects in Lagos and Ogun States where the TCN would build four 330kV substations, two 132/33kV substations, and four 120MW capacity 330kV transmission lines.
He said that these lines would also connect the West African Power Pool (WAPP) to enable Nigeria to export more power when the projects were completed.
The general manager said that the TCN had recently installed a new 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformer in its Kubwa substation, Abuja.
He said the new power transformer radiated three feeders, including the Usuma Dam, Dawaki, and Deidei feeders.
”The feeders will make more bulk electricity available for Abuja Disco to take to its consumers in the areas concerned,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...