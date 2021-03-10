 Sen Uzor-Kalu’s younger brother emerges Aba North/South APC Rep candidate after Eze’s disqualification | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Sen Uzor-Kalu’s younger brother emerges Aba North/South APC Rep candidate after Eze’s disqualification

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen Uzor-Kalu’s younger brother emerges Aba North/South APC Rep candidate after Eze’s disqualification

Mascot Uzor-Kalu, the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 27th Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency by-election.

The Constituency seat was declared vacant after the death of Hon. Prestige Ossy of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The APC had organised a primary election, on Tuesday, ahead of the March 27 exercise.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Barr. Bisi Idaomi, announced that Mascot polled 23,248 from the 13 electoral wards of Aba North Local Government Area and 23, 977 from the 12 electoral wards of Aba South Local Government Area.

He was declared the winner of the election, with a total of 47,225 votes from the two Local Government Areas that make up the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

Read also: Kalu, Ekweremadu, others urge parties to zone presidency to South-East in 2023

However, this comes after the disqualification of Dr Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze, who also bought the form for the primary election, letting Mascot to contest as a sole aspirant.

Idaomi urged Mascot to embrace all the stakeholders to unite the party and win the main election on March 27.

Expressing gratitude to the members of the party, Mascot promised that he would work with all the stakeholders to move the party to victory.

He said, “I feel good I feel happy and I appreciate all those who voted. We’ve built this party. It’s stronger than what it was in 2019 and we’ll continue to build this party. We believe that this time around, we’ll win.

“I urge our people to come together and let’s work as a family to build Aba South and Aba North Federal Constituency. Let’s embrace one another because the future is bright. The APC family will work together. I’ll reach everyone to make sure we achieve that.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through

Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Sports20 hours ago

Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports24 hours ago

Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Sports1 day ago

CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Sports2 days ago

Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest23 hours ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest2 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest6 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech7 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.