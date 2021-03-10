Sen Uzor-Kalu’s younger brother emerges Aba North/South APC Rep candidate after Eze’s disqualification | Ripples Nigeria

Mascot Uzor-Kalu, the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 27th Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency by-election.

The Constituency seat was declared vacant after the death of Hon. Prestige Ossy of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The APC had organised a primary election, on Tuesday, ahead of the March 27 exercise.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Barr. Bisi Idaomi, announced that Mascot polled 23,248 from the 13 electoral wards of Aba North Local Government Area and 23, 977 from the 12 electoral wards of Aba South Local Government Area.

He was declared the winner of the election, with a total of 47,225 votes from the two Local Government Areas that make up the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

Read also: Kalu, Ekweremadu, others urge parties to zone presidency to South-East in 2023

However, this comes after the disqualification of Dr Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze, who also bought the form for the primary election, letting Mascot to contest as a sole aspirant.

Idaomi urged Mascot to embrace all the stakeholders to unite the party and win the main election on March 27.

Expressing gratitude to the members of the party, Mascot promised that he would work with all the stakeholders to move the party to victory.

He said, “I feel good I feel happy and I appreciate all those who voted. We’ve built this party. It’s stronger than what it was in 2019 and we’ll continue to build this party. We believe that this time around, we’ll win.

“I urge our people to come together and let’s work as a family to build Aba South and Aba North Federal Constituency. Let’s embrace one another because the future is bright. The APC family will work together. I’ll reach everyone to make sure we achieve that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions