NASS REPUBLIC: Kalu’s take on Igbo presidency. One other story and a quote to remember

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, last week, declared that the term ‘Igbo Presidency’ does not exist.

1. Kalu’s take on Igbo presidency

On February 21, Senator Kalu argued that there is nothing like Igbo presidency as widely propagated by political analysts.

The former Abia State governor said this when he featured on Arise News programme, The Morning Show.

“There is nothing like Igbo presidency. There can only be a Nigerian President of Igbo descent,” he said.

Kalu’s submission serves to clarify that the yearnings for a President of Igbo extraction is not particularly built on ethnic sentiments and/or consideration.

Weighing his statement critically, it amplifies the cry for the inclusion of Igbos into Nigeria’s mainstream politics in order to help them bury the thoughts of marginalisation and subjugation.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Mr. Obi is contesting to win as President and I am contesting to win as Senator also. But I don’t know why politicians are trying to use this to tarnish my long time relationship with him. So I am appealing to you Journalists to always sensitise politicians on how to play politics of maturity without any rancour.”

Answer: See end of post

2. Igwe’s arrest for money laundering

On February 24, a member representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, was arrested by the Police over alleged money laundering amounting to $500000

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the lawmaker, who was a strong campaigner of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the just concluded presidential election, was arrested in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“Also, recovered by the Police was a list for the distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court,” the statement read in part.

If convicted, Igwe’s arrest shows the desperation on the part of politicians to apply every crooked means in their quest for power.

It would also raise fundamental questions on the involvement of Atiku in the case as he is said to be his strong ally.

Nothing more would uplift the credibility of the EFCC like dealing with the issue transparently, and justly.

Answer: Senator Uche Ekwunife

Ekwunife made the statement on February 16 when he addressed members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Awka, Anambra capital.

