TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Droobi Health, Smit.fit, Meta, Accelerate Africa, Google Maps, MasterCard, Illicocash Locofy, Dawa Mkononi, Apple, Kia America Inc., are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Venture capitalist Iyin Aboyeji, founder of Future Africa, and Mia von Koschitzky-Kimani, Managing Partner, are gearing up to launch Accelerate Africa, an accelerator fueled by a $750,000 grant from USAID.

Also, India’s Deputy IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has issued a stern warning to tech companies, indicating readiness to impose bans if they do not actively address the issue of deepfake videos.

Let’s get into details

Venture capitalist Iyin Aboyeji, founder of Future Africa, and Mia von Koschitzky-Kimani, Managing Partner, are gearing up to launch Accelerate Africa, an accelerator fueled by a $750,000 grant from USAID.

This endeavor emerges amidst a backdrop of other accelerators gradually shuttering across Africa. Notably, Y Combinator, a globally recognized accelerator, featured just three African startups in its summer 2023 cohort, signaling a pullback from the African market.

The inaugural Accelerate Africa cohort, spanning eight weeks, will welcome ten pre-seed and seed-stage startups from any sector across Africa’s 54 countries as Aboyeji envisions Accelerate Africa as the Y Combinator (YC) of the continent

Qatar-based healthtech firm, Droobi Health, has joined forces with India’s digital healthcare provider, Smit.fit, to establish DroobiSmit, setting up its new headquarters in Singapore.

Founded in 2017 by Abdulla Al-Misnad, Droobi Health focuses on assisting individuals with chronic conditions in adopting healthier lifestyles.

Smit.fit, established in 2020 by Sujit Chakrabarty, provides app-based solutions for managing metabolic health conditions, including diet and fitness training.

India’s Deputy IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has issued a stern warning to tech companies, indicating readiness to impose bans if they do not actively address the issue of deepfake videos.

The warning follows concerns raised by cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, regarding a deepfake advertisement featuring his likeness endorsing a gaming app.

Chandrasekhar stated that the ministry plans to amend the nation’s IT rules in the coming week, establishing definitive laws to counteract deepfakes

Sheryl Sandberg, who served as Chief Operating Officer and a longstanding member of Meta’s board for over a decade, has decided to step down from her board position, thereby concluding her official roles within the company.

Following her departure as COO, Sandberg continued her service on the board to facilitate a seamless transition.

In a post on Facebook, she attributed her decision to depart to her confidence in the leadership abilities of Mark Zuckerberg and others, deeming this juncture as the appropriate moment to take her leave.

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy in Nigeria has unveiled the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) in a concerted effort to enhance global digital prominence and collaboration for broadband development.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, in a report highlighted the ministry’s commitment to fortifying the nation’s digital economy through robust connectivity, aligning with the infrastructure pillar of its strategic blueprint.

“The National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria aims to achieve universal broadband accessibility nationwide,” stated Dr. Bosun in a report shared on his LinkedIn profile.

In a bid to alleviate challenges encountered by users navigating tunnels, Google Maps has rolled out a new feature, aiming to enhance the overall navigation experience within these subterranean passages.

Addressing a persistent issue related to confusion upon exiting tunnels, especially with GPS guidance, the Android version of Google Maps now leverages Bluetooth beacons to precisely track users’ locations in areas where traditional GPS signals often face limitations.

This functionality mirrors an existing capability in Waze, another navigation app under Google’s ownership.

Mastercard and Illicocash, a fintech arm of Rawbank, have joined forces to extend e-commerce accessibility to millions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This innovative virtual card initiative facilitates the transition of consumers and businesses into a digital era, laying the groundwork for enhanced financial inclusion and a thriving online economy.

According to the duo, consumers can now enjoy seamless online shopping and entertainment subscriptions, while startups and small enterprises benefit from increased flexibility and efficiency.

Locofy, a Singapore-based frontend development platform supported by Accel, is seeking to streamline the coding process by introducing Lightning, a one-click tool that seamlessly transforms Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into functional code.

Built on Locofy’s Large Design Models (LDMs), Lightning operates as a Figma plugin.

According to the startup, the new tool automates nearly 80% of frontend development, enabling developers at lean startups to prioritize business operations and market strategies.

Dawa Mkononi, a Tanzanian B2B pharmaceutical company, has secured funding to advance its mission of ensuring universal access to essential medications.

The financial backers include the Sanofi Global Health Unit Impact Fund, Pontem Ventures, Warioba Ventures, Villgro Africa, Axian Group, and various regional venture capitalists.

With a literal translation of “Medicine at your Palms,” Dawa Mkononi addresses the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Apple has announced the retirement of Al Gore and James Bell from its board in February, marking the end of their over two-decade tenure.

The decision, according to the company, aligns with Apple’s policy preventing board members from being reelected beyond the age of 75.

Both 75 years old, Gore and former Boeing CFO James Bell will step down, making way for potential successor Wanda Austin, former Aerospace CEO.

Kia America, Inc., has joined the expanding realm of electric van concepts, unveiling its lineup at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

This move reflects the automotive industry’s commitment to sustainability, responding to the surging demand in delivery services.

As Americans grow accustomed to increased deliveries, automakers and corporate-fleet customers seek electric vans to reduce emissions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now