‘This is complete sabotage,’ Igbokwe laments inability to withdraw cash in bank (VIDEO)
The Senior Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, on Thursday lamented his inability to withdraw cash at a branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.
Queues had surfaced in banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country as Nigerians desperately sought for cash to meet the daily needs.
In a video seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was seen lamenting his inability to withdraw money or make transactions online due to the recent cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Igbokwe wondered why such policy would be implemented just a few weeks before the presidential election.
“What is going on; this is complete sabotage,” he said.
Several Nigerians including the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani -Kayode, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, among others had also faulted the timing of the CBN’s cashless policy and naira redesign.
