Tinubu appoints Hafsat Bakari as head of NFIU

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hafsat Bakari as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

She replaces Modibbo Tukur who was sacked by the president in June 2023.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bakari had previously served as Deputy Director at the NFIU.

She also served as the Head of the General Services Unit, Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at different times in the past.

The statement read: “President Tinubu anticipates that Ms. Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role, especially in view of his administration’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange markets.”

