Toke Makinwa laments breakdown of air conditioners at Lagos airport

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has expressed disgust at the breakdown of air conditioners at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The popular media personality mentioned in her Twitter post that she was ‘dripping in sweat’ since she touched down at the airport.

She mentioned that the Nigerian government needs to fix the conduciveness at the airport with immediate effect.

Expressing her disgust, Makinwa wrote:

”Touch down Lagos Nigeria and the heat at the airport is insane, why will the A/C at arrivals not work??? The fans blowing hot air and the officers having to work under such circumstances is SAD. What a country.

Read also: Toke Makinwa brags about achievement, says ‘husband, offspring’ still missing

“I’m standing at arrivals dripping in sweat and all I can think is the officers in the box who have to endure this daily. Like we have all just accepted this as normal cos we go into our cars with A/C’a after but these people who work here under such harsh conditions are human too

“No wonder they take out their anger and impatience on travelers. You enter Nigeria and pick up stress. Yuck”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now