Toke Makinwa emerges first female anchor of Gulder Ultimate Search

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has been confirmed as the first ever female anchor of the survival reality show, The Gulder Ultimate Search.

Makinwa’s unveiling as the anchor of Gulder Ultimate Search is coming days after she concluded her role as the host of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes: The Buzz, a spin-off highlight show.

Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported that GUS will end its seven-years hiatus with the 2021 edition tagged ‘Age of Craftsmanship’, with Kunle Remi, taking up the role of the taskmaster.

“It’s about time! The age of craftsmanship is upon us and @tokemakinwais ready for the journey. Welcome to the #GulderUltimateSearch,” the video’s caption read.

Confirming the announcement on her personal IG account, Makinwa also shared a video with her 4.7 million followers.

“The council of Elders called and I answered. The age of Craftsmanship is finally upon us.

“My name is Toke Makinwa. I am the anchor of the Gulder Ultimate Search – The Age of Craftsmanship.

Now let the adventures begin… see you in the jungle,” she said.

