Entertainment
Toke Makinwa emerges first female anchor of Gulder Ultimate Search
Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has been confirmed as the first ever female anchor of the survival reality show, The Gulder Ultimate Search.
Makinwa’s unveiling as the anchor of Gulder Ultimate Search is coming days after she concluded her role as the host of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes: The Buzz, a spin-off highlight show.
Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported that GUS will end its seven-years hiatus with the 2021 edition tagged ‘Age of Craftsmanship’, with Kunle Remi, taking up the role of the taskmaster.
Read also: Actor Kunle Remi appointed Gulder Ultimate Search taskmaster
“It’s about time! The age of craftsmanship is upon us and @tokemakinwais ready for the journey. Welcome to the #GulderUltimateSearch,” the video’s caption read.
Confirming the announcement on her personal IG account, Makinwa also shared a video with her 4.7 million followers.
“The council of Elders called and I answered. The age of Craftsmanship is finally upon us.
“My name is Toke Makinwa. I am the anchor of the Gulder Ultimate Search – The Age of Craftsmanship.
Now let the adventures begin… see you in the jungle,” she said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...