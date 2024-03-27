Traditional worshippers want their religion included in school curriculum

The Traditional Religion Worshippers’ Association (TRWA), has called on both the Federal and State governments to include traditional religious knowledge as a subject to be taught in schools so as to impart the younger generation with the Yoruba culture and tradition.

Secretary of the Oyo State branch of the association, Fayemi Fakayode, who made this call in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday, urged governments at all levels to include the study of traditional religious knowledge as a subject in the primary and secondary school curriculum just like Islamic Religious Knowledge and Christian Religious Knowledge.

Fakayode who is the founder of Olodumare’s Temple of Light International, explained that there was a need for proper education to disabuse the minds of the younger generation about Yoruba history and antecedents and that can only come with the introduction of traditional religion in schools.

He emphasized that the miseducation of Africans about their origin and culture had led to many wrong perceptions about their traditional religion.

“We made this call during the installation of two Brazilians, Awoyomi Fakayode and Iyanifa Ifatayo Obemo as Mayegun and Yeye Mayegun of Ìjọ Ìmọ́lẹ̀ Olódùmarè Àgbáyé, respectively, on Sunday at Alade Town in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state,” said Fakayode.

“The time has come for both the Federal and State Governments to include TRK as a subject in the primary and secondary school curriculum, like they have the IRK and CRK, respectively.

“There is a need for proper education to impart to the younger generations the needed knowledge of our traditions and religion.

“Also, there is a need to equip the younger generations with culturally based knowledge which will make them useful for themselves and their land as well as implanting in them the spirit of patriotism that will make them unyielding to the spirit of betraying their ancestors.

“We call on the traditionalists to start making efforts to establish this subject in our primary and secondary schools, while the Federal and State Governments will give it the needed support by approving its inclusion in the school’s syllabus and curriculum.”

The TRA scribe added that with the knowledge of traditional religion, Nigerian children and grandchildren would not be taught about their own religion, culture, tradition, and history by foreigners and those from other religions, who have painted the religion in bad light to lure them away.

