Politics
Trip to Abuja a reminder of my defeat in PDP presidential primary – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday his trip to Abuja brought back memories of his failure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held on May 28 in the nation’s capital.
The governor finished second in the presidential primary held at Eagle Square in Abuja and won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
Wike, who spoke at the launch of a book written by retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Abdu Aboki, said: “I want to once again congratulate My Lord, Hon Justice Abdu Aboki JSC for giving me this opportunity to be here and to be the chief launcher.
“But why I said My Lord did not do well is because if he had held this in Lagos or Kano, I would have been happy.”
READ ALSO: Wike charges judges on transparency, harps on effective justice delivery in Nigeria
The governor said when he arrived in Abuja and sighted the Eagle Square, he recalled the presidential primary experience.
He added: “When I landed and then passed through the venue (Eagle Square), I said I think My Lord intentionally wanted me to remember May 28 and 29 of what happened.
“Well, but life continues.”
