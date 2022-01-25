Uber launches bike-hailing venture, UberMoto, in Ibadan. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Uber launches bike-hailing venture, UberMoto, in Ibadan

Popular ride-hailing company, Uber, has launched a bike-hailing section, UberMoto, of its venture in Ibadan.

The development comes as its latest product in Nigeria.

UberMoto is designed to fill the market gap with cost alternative and smart mobility choice for people who want to negotiate traffic more quickly and efficiently.

Uber Country Manager, Tope Akinwumi, in a press release, noted that the new offering is an expansion of the company’s service to offer mobility solutions in the city via trusted motorbikes.

Uber launched as a company in Lagos in 2014, and thereafter expanded its services to Abuja, Benin City, and Ibadan.

In Lagos, Uber expanded into the Lagos waterways market with UberBOAT, a boat taxi service developed in collaboration with Texas Connection Ferries.

Tech Trivia: What term refers to a video card that resides outside the computer?

A EIDE

B EUP

C eSATA

D eGPU

Answer: See end of post

2. Logistics startup, Orderin, closes $4.7m pre-Series B round

Orderin, a South African B2B delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) startup, has announced closing a US$4.7 million pre-Series B funding.

READ ALSO: Ride hailing startup, Bolt, raises $711M in new funding round. 1 other thing and a trivia

The startup looks to use the fund to scale its infrastructure and enhance its last-mile delivery service.

Orderin was founded in 2013, and has grown to become one of South Africa’s leading on-demand delivery services.

According to sources familiar with the startup, the logistics player provides delivery services for the likes of McDonalds and Pick n Pay.

The new round brings total investment to US$19.85 million, and comes after previous rounds between 2018 and 2021.

3. Partech launches accelerator to help European startups expand to Africa

Partech, a Paris-based tech investment firm, has launched new accelerator, Chapter54, for European startups.

According to Partech, the accelerator programme is expected to support European startups expand into Africa, via its innovation division, Partech Shaker.

Investor for the accelerator is KfW Development Bank, which joins the venture on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Partech, in a statement, puts the amount invested by the bank to €5 million.

The San Francisco company, Partech, was founded to provide capital, operational expertise and strategic support to start-up, venture and growth-stage entrepreneurs.

Trivia Answer: eGPU

Stands for “External Graphics Processing Unit.” An eGPU is a graphics processor that resides outside of a computer. It is attached via a high-speed connection, such as Thunderbolt cable, which provides sufficient bandwidth to process graphics in real-time outside the computer.

eGPUs can be used by both desktop and laptop computers. However, they are more commonly connected to laptops since desktop PCs often have internal expansion slots for graphics cards. In either case, the purpose of an eGPU is to provide the connected machine with higher graphics processing performance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now