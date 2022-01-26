Nigeria’s OnePort 365 to join ODX Flexport incubator. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s OnePort 365 to join ODX Flexport incubator

OnePort 365, a Nigerian logistics startup, has joined the ODX Flexport incubator programme.

The incubator is managed by Flexport and On Deck with a vision to accelerate the next wave of logistics startups across the world.

Flexport was founded in 2013 as a freight forwarding and customs brokerage company based in the US.

On the other hand, On Deck is a startup accelerator with special interest in providing startups with industry expertise to scale.

The partnership will see ODX Flexport providing startups with funding and support via a community-backed programme.

Speaking on milestones and startup’s prospect, OnePort 365 claimed to have helped African cross-border traders manage their freight processes through a digital freight management platform.

Tech Trivia: What data structure looks like an upside down tree?

A Array

B String

C Heap

D Stack

Answer: See end of post

2. Floatpays closes $4m seed funding round

Floatpays, three year old South African on-demand pay provider, has announced closing a US$4 million.

The startup stated that the raiser was an oversubscribed seed funding round to help it expand across Africa.

Floatpays was founded in 2019 as a technology platform that enables on-demand access to pay, seamless savings functionality and financial education to build employee financial wellness.

The startup reportedly participated in the S21 cohort of the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator accelerator.

The startup has raised US$4 million from investors including Global Founders Capital, Base Capital, Finca Ventures, Raba Partnership and 4DX Ventures, as well as angels Alan Rutledge, Shaun Hurwitz, Youcef Oudjidane and Olugbenga Agboola, the co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave.

3. InstaDeep raises $100M Series B led by Alpha Intelligence Capital

InstaDeep, Tunisian artificial intelligence startup, has raised $100 million and closed a successful Series B funding round led.

The round, according to reports was led by Alpha Intelligence Capital and CDIB Capital International.

InstaDeep is focused on decision-making AI systems.

Commenting on the new development, the new raiser will go into hiring of more elite talent while expanding its global prescence into the US.

In addition, the startup seeks to accelerate the launch of disruptive AI products across multiple industries including biotech, logistics, transportation and electronics manufacturing.

Trivia Answer: HEAP

A heap is a data structure made up of “nodes” that contain values. A typical heap has a root node at the top, which may have two or more child nodes directly below it.

Each node can have two or more child nodes, which means the heap becomes wider with each child node. When displayed visually, a heap looks like an upside down tree and the general shape is a heap.

