Co-Creation HUB opens Seedr Program with three Namibian startups. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Co-Creation HUB opens its Seedr Program with three Namibian startups

Three Namibian startups have been unveiled as the first cohort to kick off the CcHUB Seedr program, an acceleration programme that is designed to support impact-driven founders in emerging startup ecosystems.

Co-creation Hub disclosed this in a press statement forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.

According to the statement, the hub seeks to build sustainable businesses, and raise funds to expand and improve their operations.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported in October 2021 that Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) launched a new Seedr programme in Namibia.

The selection of the three startup followed a thorough review process in collaboration with CcHUB’s local partner – Startup Namibia.

The names of the startups as enlisted by the hub include Nam Grocery, Kanie Supply & Distribution Chain, and computer design startup PEBL.

Nam Grocery is said to be a B2C E-commerce startup focused on grocery sale and delivery while Kanie Supply & Distribution Chain is an AI-powered technology company.

PEBL, joining the two other startups to make the cohort, is said to be in the trade of designing and assembling computers in Namibia.

The six-month programme is expected to support the teams to expand their operations to more cities in Namibia and across the Southern African region.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following might be measured in Mbps?

A Storage capacity

B Data transfer rate

C Processor speed

D Signal strength

2. Ghana’s OZÉ closes $3m to expand venture

OZÉ, popular Ghanaian fintech startup, has closed a US$3 million pre-Series A funding round.

According to the startup, the new fund will help it expand the capabilities of its platform and increase access to affordable finance.

The four year old startup runs on a mobile app that helps small businesses record their sales, expenses, payables, and receivables.

The startup aggregates data to provide context specific recommendations and reports that predicts a business’ credit risk and provides it with affordable capital from its banking partners.

The US$3 million pre-Series A round was led by Speedinvest and Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund, Savannah Fund and other angels.

Trivia Answer: Data Transfer Rate

The data transfer rate is commonly used to measure how fast data is transferred from one location to another.

For example, a hard drive may have a maximum data transfer rate of 480 Mbps, while your ISP may offer an Internet connection with a maximum data transfer rate of only 1.5 Mbps.

