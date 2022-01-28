Nigeria’s Seso Global launches venture in US, UK. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Seso Global launches venture in US, UK

Seso Global, a Nigerian prop-tech startup, has announced launching its venture in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

The development comes as the startup looks to engage with diaspora communities and build partnerships that make it safe and easy to successfully invest in African real estate.

The startup was launched in June 2019 as a venture enabling property developers, agents and governments to manage their properties, documentation and transactions on a secure blockchain database.

According to sources familiar with the startup, Seso developed a customer relationship management (CRM) portal with the vision to solve major bottlenecks in the industry.

The startup’s first pivot was in November 2019 when it expanded into South Africa.

After the November 2019 pivot, Seso also made it way into Ghana in May 2020 following a US$600,000 pre-seed funding.

Tech Trivia: When was the first iPod released?

A 2001

B 2003

C 2005

D 2007

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenya-based logistics startup Sote closes $4m seed

Sote, a Kenyan supply chain startup, has closed a US$4 million seed extension round.

READ ALSO: Canadian fintech startup, Periculum, launches in Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

The raiser, according to the startup, will help it expand its offering into the fintech space.

Sote was founded in 2018 when it licensed tech-enabled customs clearing and forwarding service in 2020.

The platform claims to provide a real-time dashboard that allows manufacturers, retailers, and distributors visibility on shipment status, saving time and money.

With the new raiser, Sote seeks to advance into the fintech space, aiming to add to its end-to-end logistics freight forwarding service a full-service working capital loan solution for Africa’s end-to-end supply chain.

3. African-focused VC, TLcom, secures $150m pan-African tech fund

TLcom, an Africa-focused venture capital firm, has secured its first close of US$70 million for its US$150 million tech fund.

The raiser puts TLcom on the road to become the largest independent VC firm fully dedicated to the continent.

TLcom was founded in 1999, and currently has offices in Lagos, Nairobi and London.

The VC’s portfolio includes Twiga Foods, Andela, uLesson and Kobo360, among others.

Through the new fund, the African-focused VC will expand its existing focus on fast-growth, tech-enabled African startups to Egypt, as well as strengthen its long-standing presence across East and West Africa.

Trivia Answer: 2001

The iPod is a portable music player developed by Apple Computer. Though it is an Apple product, the iPod can be used with both Macs and PCs. The iTunes software, also created by Apple, is used to organize and transfer songs and playlists to the iPod.

Since introducing the iPod in 2001, Apple has released several new versions of the popular device. These include iPod, iPod mini, iPod Special Edition, iPod photo, and iPod shuffle. iPod mini is a smaller version of the iPod that comes in various colors and stores fewer songs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now